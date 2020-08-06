Busy Philipps' Daughter Had the Cutest Reaction To Her Mom's Bikini Look

Too cute! Busy Philipps shared the sweetest story about her daughter Cricket complimenting her summer-perfect look and we can hardly handle it.

On Wednesday, August 6, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a plunging red bikini top with a pair of high-waisted jean shorts. In the accompanying caption, she wrote about her 7-year-old’s adorable reaction to the outfit.

“The other night Cricket (my🦄7 year old) said to me AND I QUOTE, ‘you know what I love a LOT? How you wear just a bathing suit top and, like, your jean shorts or a skirt. I don’t know why *I* don’t do that. I packed a lot of bikinis, too*. I should do that. I really like the way it looks on you,’’ she recalled.

The Freaks and Geeks alum then went on to gush over the “sweet” and “pure” moment and how it made her feel. “She still sees me as perfect (even when I am so hard on myself and can’t even see it a little bit) and anyway — how much longer could that last really? Before she looks at me one day and just thinks ugh? Another year maybe? My heart will break into a million pieces when I see it.”

She then jokes, “Maybe it’s why some people just keep having more kids — to stave off the inevitable. But also? I don’t know. Maybe she won’t ever look at me and think ugh. And also. She’s right. It IS kinda a rad look for your mom.”

Cricket isn’t wrong, her mom does look incredible. But it truly just doesn’t get anymore innocent and tender than that.

At the end of the caption, Philipps makes a side note that her little girl didn’t necessarily pack “a lot of bikinis” but instead only has one that’s a hand-me-down from her sister, Birdie.

