Tyler Hill was a noticeable addition to the cast of Buying Beverly Hills, and she knew she had to make a statement with her fashion as a newbie.

Hill — an existing agent under the Ben Belack Group at Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency — joined the show for season 2, which premiered on Netflix in March, wowing Us with her selling skills and style sense.

The Los Angeles native graced the office and her showings in tweed dresses and houndstooth sets paired with sleek ponytails and pointed-toe pumps — but as it turns out, her wardrobe is a bit more “casual” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I dress differently for the show,” Hill exclusively told Us Weekly. “Spoiler alert for anyone — but LA real estate is pretty casual.”

Hill explained that while as an agent “you want to be put together” especially while representing clients and their million-dollar assets — her role doesn’t always require towering heels.

“On a normal workday, I’m rotating between the same few blazers and skirts and boots. It’s nothing very over the top, but for the show, I definitely turn it up a little bit. I throw in a lot more color,” Hill told Us.

She continued, “I definitely have a preppy vibe, which I honestly did not realize until I watched her show back. I was like, ‘Oh, I literally dress like I’m at boarding school every single episode.’”

When it comes to fashion credits, Hill’s go-to pieces include Zara jackets, Hill House dresses, Gucci slip-on loafers, Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots and Golden Goose sneakers and Levi’s jeans when she’s handling “showings in my own neighborhood to my friends.”

Hill admitted to doing a “ton of online shopping” ahead of her TV debut, telling Us she “definitely” felt pressured to amp up her wardrobe to star alongside Umansky’s agent daughters, Alexia, Sophia and Farrah.

“The sisters have an advantage because they all share a closet, like they have the power of five closets between their family, and they all wear the same size. They share with their mom [Kyle Richards] a lot,” Hill explained. “That is, like, super intimidating because I’m like, ‘Wow, they have access to an infinite wardrobe.’”

Hill said some cast members even have stylists and pay for glam, which she said isn’t something she can “realistically” do each episode.

“I styled myself, I did my own hair and makeup, so I was definitely intimidated and I told myself that I need to turn it up. I looked to Instagram for inspiration and did a lot of online shopping,” she told Us.

If Hill could name someone as best dressed, she’d bestow the title upon Alexia.

“Everyone dresses for their own body. Everyone’s style is different. Alexia is definitely the most funky, like she chooses very eclectic pieces that you just have never seen before and she wears a lot of vintage stuff. I think for that reason, I would say Alexia. I love it,” Hill added.

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Amanda Williams