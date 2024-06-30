Calista Flockhart stole the show at Paris Fashion Week when she attended the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Show in a dramatic cape.

The Ally McBeal alum, 59, sat in the front row on Thursday, June 27, alongside A-listers Michelle Williams, Sadie Sink, Christina Milian and Tom Hollander.

Flockhart viewed the winter/fall collection while donning a sheer, all-black look. She sported wide-leg trousers, a matching corset top and an elegant sheer cape.

Ashi Studio was founded by Saudi Arabian designer Mohammed Ashi in 2007, and he has created looks for celebs such as Beyoncé, Queen Rania of Jordan and Penélope Cruz.

“I was blown away,” Flockhart told Vogue after the event about the show. “I thought [the show] was so beautiful and mysterious and romantic and kind of dark and sort of scary at the same time.”

Flockhart’s husband, Harrison Ford opted not to attend the stylish event, however, Flockhart still enjoyed a day out solo. Ford, 81, and the Feud: Capote vs The Swans star tied the knot in 2010 and share one son together, Liam, 23.

Flockhart stopped by Paris Fashion Week just days after she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast about how starring on Ally McBeal affected her mental health and her daily life.

The law dramedy aired on Fox from 1997 until 2002, with Flockhart taking on the title role as lawyer Ally McBeal.

“At the risk of sounding like I’m whining, the paparazzi truly did follow me everywhere I went,” she said. “Truthfully, I don’t think I’ve ever really adjusted to the paparazzi.”

“I decided the only thing that I could do was stay inside, so I stopped leaving my apartment,” she went on. “I stopped leaving my house. I stopped going out, and I was isolated. I don’t want to go so far as saying that I was depressed, but it was hard. It was challenging.”