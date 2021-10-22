Sound the alarm! Camila Cabello just debuted a fresh shag hairstyle for fall — and it’s safe to say that her cool new ‘do is about to be everywhere.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, October 22 to give her 58 million followers a look at her chop, brought to life by Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos.

“I wanted to give Camila a cool shag with lots of layers,” the pro exclusively told Us Weekly Stylish, noting that the style is trending for the fall-winter season.

“I kept her length,” he continued, adding that the key was to add “high layers” that evoke an edgy vibe.

In the photo shared to Instagram, Cabello’s outfit and accessories fit the retro aesthetic of her new hair. She donned a denim jacket and large hoop earrings for a complete look that channeled the ‘70s.

Fans were clearly obsessed with the look, many taking the comments section by storm. “You’re stunning OMG,” a user wrote, while another person added: “Most beautiful woman in the world.” Someone else said, “Yasss queen, looking beautiful as always.”

This isn’t the first time that the Cinderella star has worked with Giannetos to transform her tresses. In July 2019, Cabello caused quite the Twitter tizzy after she changed up her signature style.

The singer, who embraced uber-long locks for years, debuted a shoulder-length chop via Gianneto’s Instagram. “Short hair don’t care,” he captioned the post at the time. “Are you guys in love with her short hair as I do?”

Even though her length was no longer, Cabello’s longtime hairstylist has certainly served up a handful of insanely long braids and butt-length looks in the months and years that followed with the help of some extensions.

Look back to the MTV Video Music Awards in March or the Met Gala in September for proof. For the former, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer rocked an insanely long and super “sleek, long, dramatic” ponytail. Giannetos brought the whole look together with a little help from GHD, specifically the Max Styler. The flatiron kept her locks straight and shiny.

When the Met Gala rolled around, the stylist decided to give Cabello big, bouncy waves that went all the way down to her butt thanks to extensions from Hidden Crown Hair. He prepped her locks with L’Oréal Paris products and achieved her glamorous style with GHD hot tools.