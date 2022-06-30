Camila Cabello is bringing the heat! The singer showed off her summer body in a look that reminds Us of early 2000s fashion.

On Wednesday, June 29, the “Bam Bam” artist, 25, posted a carousel of photos via Instagram, which showed her rocking a brown cleavage-baring crop top. The look featured an opening at the bust and was finalized with ruching at the center.

Cabello teamed the piece with high-waisted baggy jeans and had her hair done in a half-up, half-down ‘do that included braided pigtails. “🎶 mon amouuuur, mon amouuuur 🎶,” she captioned the social media post, which perfectly captured the current Y2K style craze.

Cabello has been playing around with different hairstyles since trading in her signature chestnut mane for honey-colored locks. The hitmaker debuted the new hue on June 18 via Instagram. “Miel,” she captioned the selfies, which is Spanish for “honey.” Cabello showed off her tresses at a different time on June 27, styling her brightened hair in a voluminous updo. She complemented the look with a sultry pout and jeweled eye makeup.

Last month, the MTV Video Music Award winner opened up to Us Weekly about confidence and womanhood — and how that’s shaped her career as a musician.

“I feel like women have feminine qualities, and people, in general, have feminine qualities,” the “Havana” songstress said on the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Women celebration on May 5. “I guess, like, the feminine qualities that I have that I love that have helped me the most are my ability to feel and empathize and have compassion.”

She continued: “I think in my life outside of music too, like, social activism, I feel that same kind of desire to nurture and, like, try to make people feel better. Women are great at that.”

The Cuba native — who released her third solo album, Familia, in May — was honored at the event for her work with the Movement Voter Fund as the organization launched its Healing Justice Project.

“We’re here together tonight not just to celebrate the power of women, but to strengthen it for the many fights ahead,” Cabello said in her speech from the event, per a transcript from Variety. “Venus [Williams], Kim [Cattrall], Queen Latifah, Amanda [Seyfried] and Drew [Barrymore]: It’s truly surreal to be here alongside you. … Listening to these incredible women makes me feel so fired up and with so much hope for the world. And it just makes feel like walking out of here, we can friggin’ change the world. We can’t all in one day, but we can a little bit at a time.”

