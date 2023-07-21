Camila Cabello was a silky dream in a figure-flattering black gown at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on Thursday, July 20.

For the awards ceremony — which celebrates Latin artists, actors and more — Cabello, 26, rocked The Attico. The sleek design featured an asymmetrical neckline finished with a cutout over her bust, spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt. She paired the number with a luminous face, smokey eyeshadow, subtle contour, pink lips and soft waves in her hair.

Cabello gushed over her look via Instagram, writing, “I’m giving Oppenheimer.” (The film is about Robert Oppenheimer’s work on the Manhattan Project, when he developed the atomic bomb during World War II.)

Fans were quick to praise her look in her comments section. One follower referenced her Oppenheimer caption and wrote, “Cause you’re the bomb. 😏.” Another gushed over her look and commented, “Beauty Queen!” A third follower added, “I’m obsessed with u.”

While she didn’t win any trophies at the awards show, she was nominated for Best Pop Album, for Familia, Premios Juventud Female Artist, and Best Pop Track of the Year for her song “Ambulancia,” with Camilo.

Cabello’s Thursday red carpet moment comes after she slayed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week earlier this month. She commanded attention in an Iris van Herpen gown that included long sleeves, a thigh-high and was lined with purple and yellow hues. She opted for minimal makeup and twisted her brunette locks into an updo, leaving strands out to frame her face.

“My new girl crush is @irisvanherpen,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we might be kindred spirits in that way 🦋 thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, i feel like a 🦋.”

Van Herpen, 39, commented, “A dream to see you embody this so gorgeously and to have you at the show. Demi Lovato and Halle Bailey both showed their support as well, and commented “Stunnnnning,” and heart eye emojis, respectively. Diplo added “You are the coolest,” and Úrsula Corberó commented with a heart emoji.

Other than glamorous gowns, Cabello also served a chic street style while roaming the streets of Paris. She tucked an oversized white blouse into a pleated gray miniskirt, finished with pockets. She added even more heat to the getup with Prada accessories, including a pair of black sunglasses, a silver handbag and loafers.