Yikes! Camila Cabello narrowly avoided a hair-cutting mishap during the COVID-19 quarantine. The hitmaker enlisted the help of her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, to trim her bangs at home — and things almost took a turn for the worse.

The “Havana” singer documented the experience for her 49.1 million Instagram followers. In the videos, she wore just a white towel and gave fans a look at her freshly washed, wet hair. Her mom stood outside of the camera’s frame prepared to diligently perfect her daughter’s ‘do.

“Alright guys, so this is what it’s come to,” said the 23-year-old hitmaker on her Instagram Story. “Bangs are too long, can’t go outside, I’m going to have to trust this woman with my bangs because I can’t trust myself.”

Cabello revealed that she used to cut her own bangs in 7th grade and the result was somewhat disastrous. Apparently, they “looked like mountains.”

“I’ve been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this,” said Cabello, potentially referring to Kelly Ripa’s urge to keep people from giving themselves bangs out of boredom. Nevertheless, she continued, “Let’s see how it turns out.”

In another Instagram Story slide, Cabello voiced that she was very disappointed with her mom’s hair-cutting skills. “Not great,” she told the camera, sporting uneven fringe. “She already f–ed it up.”

“I told her bangs are not like this,” she argued, using her hands to show her followers that she didn’t want blunt bangs cut straight across her forehead. The star insists upon her choppy curtain bangs being shorter in the center and longer on the sides.

Thankfully, Estrabao was able to fix Cabello’s bangs to meet her requests. “It actually ended up looking not that bad,” she said, before promising to share a photo of the finished look later on.

Ever since hair salons closed due to the global pandemic, stars have recruited those who they’re quarantined with to trim, cut, dye and on occasion, even buzz off their locks.

Recently, actress Eva Amurri dyed ex-husband Kyle Martino’s hair and the former couple decided to document the experience on social media. The father of three was hoping to achieve blonde locks, but ended up with an orange-y new hair color.

“Help me,” he pleaded with Instagram followers and hairstylists on his Instagram Story. “How do I fix this?”

As stars continue to quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, we can only imagine that we’ll come across even more at-home celebrity haircuts. If that means more funny stories are to come, we’re here for it.

