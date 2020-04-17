Eva Amurri Dyes Ex-Husband Kyle Martino's Hair: 'I Do Not Endorse This'

Better together? Eva Amurri helped ex-husband Kyle Martino dye his hair blonde while quarantining together during the COVID-19 outbreak. But the finished result isn’t quite what the professional soccer player expected.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

The former couple took to their Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 16, to document the intensive hair dyeing process for their followers.

The 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her ex sporting a head full of hair dye. As a text overlay, she wrote, “I’m helping him do this for fear of what would happen otherwise to his hair … but let it be known I do not endorse this as a concept.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the mom of three, Martino’s hair inspo was none other than Kendall Jenner, specifically during the week-long span in 2019 when she went blonde. “What Kyle thinks he’s going to look like after this,” she wrote over a photo of the model.

Martino filmed a selfie video of Amurri applying the dye into his gray hair. He asked her how nervous she was on a scale of 1-10 and she replied, “It’s not my hair, I don’t care!”

The finished result is what the soccer star deemed an “epic fail.” After applying a second coat as a “salvage attempt,” his hair came out even more orange than it did the first time.

.

“Help me,” he pleaded with Instagram followers and any hairstylists that might come across his unfortunate hair transformation. “How do I fix this?”

Amurri and Martino tied the knot in 2011, but called it quits in 2019. In a joint statement released on November 29, they announced, “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.” Still, the duo welcomed their third child on March 13, with Martino present at the birth.

They continued, “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Nevertheless, they’re coparenting like pros. During an NBC Sports Soccer Instagram Live, Martino had only pleasant things to say about isolating with Amurri during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celeb Exes Who Are Quarantining Together: Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, More

“I’m quarantining with the ex. It’s kind of amazing, though,” Martino said. “My ex and I are spending some really good time with the kids. We’re doing an Easter egg hunt later.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)