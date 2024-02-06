Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Camila Mendes Channels Rachel Green From ‘Friends’ With Latest NYC Looks

By
Camila Mendes Channels Jennifer Anistons Friends Wardrobe in Latest NYC Looks
Camila Mendes, Jennifer Aniston TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images;YouTube

Camila Mendes is taking a page from the iconic wardrobe of Friends character Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Mendes, 29, was spotted out in New York City on Tuesday, February 6, in two different Rachel Green-inspired looks.

First, the Riverdale actress wore a burgundy leather trench coat over a chocolate brown shirt, which she tucked into a brown mid-length skirt. Mendes added a pop of color to the otherwise muted outfit with a pair of bright red tights and matching red patent leather ballet flats.

Riverdale Stars at the Met Gala 2022

Related: 'Riverdale' to Red Carpet! Camila, Cole and Madelaine Stun at Met Gala

She wore her hair in loose waves and sported bronzed cheeks and coral lipstick to pull the look together. Mendes accessorized with a pair of silver earrings and black sunglasses.

Camila Mendes Channels Jennifer Anistons Friends Wardrobe in Latest NYC Looks
Camila Mendes TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In an episode of Friends, Rachel also wore a long burgundy leather trench coat, similar in color and shape to the one that Mendes wore. Although some elements of the outfits differed (Rachel paired her coat with a black dress and tall black boots), the overall essence of the outfit was too similar to ignore.

Later in the day, Mendes stepped out again in yet another look pioneered by the beloved Friends character. She wore a pleated gray black-belted mini skirt, black button down cardigan and long navy wool coat. She accessorized with a pair of tall black leather boots, black sheer tights and dark sunglasses.

amazon-baebody-eye-gel-before-after

Deal of the Day

Is This Secret Prime Day? This Eye Gel With 25K Reviews Is Marked Down View Deal

Jennifer Aniston Style File January 19, 2020

Related: Look Back at Jennifer Aniston’s Hottest Red Carpet Outfits

In another episode of the hit sitcom, Rachel wore a similar gray pleated miniskirt with a black belt, sheer tights, tall black leather boots and a black top.

Mendes isn’t the only person to take her style inspiration from the TV character. In November, Taylor Swift was seen in New York City wearing a similar mini skirt, black belt, black top and tall black boots combo.

In this article

Camila Mendes
Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!