Camila Mendes is taking a page from the iconic wardrobe of Friends character Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Mendes, 29, was spotted out in New York City on Tuesday, February 6, in two different Rachel Green-inspired looks.

First, the Riverdale actress wore a burgundy leather trench coat over a chocolate brown shirt, which she tucked into a brown mid-length skirt. Mendes added a pop of color to the otherwise muted outfit with a pair of bright red tights and matching red patent leather ballet flats.

She wore her hair in loose waves and sported bronzed cheeks and coral lipstick to pull the look together. Mendes accessorized with a pair of silver earrings and black sunglasses.

In an episode of Friends, Rachel also wore a long burgundy leather trench coat, similar in color and shape to the one that Mendes wore. Although some elements of the outfits differed (Rachel paired her coat with a black dress and tall black boots), the overall essence of the outfit was too similar to ignore.

Later in the day, Mendes stepped out again in yet another look pioneered by the beloved Friends character. She wore a pleated gray black-belted mini skirt, black button down cardigan and long navy wool coat. She accessorized with a pair of tall black leather boots, black sheer tights and dark sunglasses.

In another episode of the hit sitcom, Rachel wore a similar gray pleated miniskirt with a black belt, sheer tights, tall black leather boots and a black top.

Mendes isn’t the only person to take her style inspiration from the TV character. In November, Taylor Swift was seen in New York City wearing a similar mini skirt, black belt, black top and tall black boots combo.