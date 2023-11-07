Taylor Swift slayed fall fashion trends in the most Rachel Green-inspired outfit.
Swift, 33, rocked a black sweater, a pleated Miu Miu plaid miniskirt and Stella McCartney thigh-high leather boots while enjoying a night out in New York City on Saturday, November 4.
She accessorized with a thin black belt and a leather bag. She completed the ensemble with her signature red lips, winged eyeliner, a dainty necklace, multiple gold earrings and the Stella McCartney Frayme Crocodile Effect Bucket Bag.
Swift was joined by BFFs including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner as well as new pal Brittany Mahomes.
The pop star’s outfit instantly reminded fans of Rachel Green’s ensemble — who is played by Jennifer Anison — during the season 10 episode 14 of Friends. At the time, Rachel looked timeless in a black mock neck sweater, a gray pleated miniskirt, sheer tights, knee-high leather boots and a thick black belt.
“Omg that’s basically the same outfit,” a fan account captioned a side-by-side of the two. Fans were quick to share their support in the comments section.
“I knew i recognized that outfit,” one fan gushed as another wrote, “This has to have been on purpose!” Another fan added, “She came back stronger than a 90’s trend,” referencing Swift’s song “Willow.”
This isn’t the first fierce outfit Swift has rocked during fall. Last month, she stepped out in a number of fall ensembles including leather jackets, textured skirts, polo dresses and more.
One standout style moment came when she attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty. For the event, she rocked a wool trench coat from Gant, a Versace corset top finished with gold hardware details and a black leather purse.
While entering the after party, Swift held hands with Travis Kelce. The duo sparked dating rumors in September when she attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game after he attempted to ask her out in July following an Eras Tour concert.
Last month, an insider exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the source told Us, adding, “Friends think they’re in love.”
Although Swift is returning to the Eras Tour this month, the duo are planning to stay in touch. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour,” the source explained. “That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”