From Riverdale to the Big Apple! The stars of The CW hit stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 2.

Cole Sprouse, for his part, wore a silver look with a glittering chainmail shirt. “A little bondage. A little chainmail,” the actor, 29, told Variety as he posed for the camera. “Dude, the chainmail is just as important as the bondage in the legacy of Versace.”

He explained that Donatella Versace worked with him to embrace the theme, which was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Celebs were asked to abide by the “gilded glamour” dress code.

“Donatella and I, probably more than any other year that I’ve been here, she was interested in working closely together to build this look,” Sprouse said.

He continued, “I think Versace, especially with the theme of this Met being sort of the gilded age of America, that nouveau riche when all the sudden there was a brand new influx of cash and new money and people choosing this opulence … for opulence’s sake, just in terms of representation, I was like, ‘Oh, Versace is the perfect association for this. Absolutely.'”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum’s costar and ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, was not at the event. “No babes, not going this year x,” she tweeted to a fan asking about her Met Gala plans on Sunday, May 1.

However, her besties Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were both strutting their stuff at the big event. The Veronica Lodge actress, 27, attended alongside designer Alexandre Mattiussi, whose AMI label was responsible for her golden goddess look. Mendes’ dress glittered with a skirt of gold fringe and a halter top that showed off her sun-kissed shoulders.

Meanwhile, Petsch, 27, opted for a Moschino dress that was also gold, but she took her look in a different direction. While Mendes looked ready for a Prohibition-era speakeasy, the actress, who plays Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, leaned more toward a Beauty and the Beast vibe. Her patterned frock had balloon sleeves and a cutout showing a tiny sliver of her midriff.

Peitsch topped off her romantic look with makeup by Jen Tioseco using KVD Beauty and hair styling by Marc Mena using Lolavie products.

“We decided we needed something softer and more romantic and more ethereal because when you think of Madelaine Petsch, at least when I do with that hair color, she’s like a painting on her own but we wanted her to look like a gilded Victorian painting,” Mena told Us Weekly in a statement.

“During the Gilded Age, women relied on braids twisting and their curling irons were these medal rods they put on the stove so I was only going to stick to the era of the Gilded Age,” the hair stylist added. “I had these amazing products that would give me a beautiful shine, beautiful texture and nothing else was needed. I based the look around the products and her hair texture.”

Scroll down to see photos of the Riverdale cast at the Met Gala 2022: