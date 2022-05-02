Perfect, a pure paragon! Shawn Mendes arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a look that had fans comparing him to a certain Disney villain.

The “When You’re Gone” crooner, 23, wore a Tommy Hilfiger suit and peacoat to the glamorous event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2. The coat in particular sparked comparisons to Gaston, both in the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast and the 2017 live-action version with Luke Evans playing the character.

“Who wore it better?” tweeted IMDb’s official account alongside a screenshot from the animated movie and Mendes. “ITS GIVING GASTON,” added one Twitter user.

“Nooooo one FIGHTS LIKE GASTON,” tweeted one social media commentator alongside a photo of the “Lost in Japan” singer and Evans, 43, as Belle’s would-be suitor. Another viewer called Mendes “Dr. Gaston Strange,” referencing the Marvel superhero played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to E! News, Mendes’ navy suit was made from upcycled deadstock fabric from the Tommy Hilfiger archives. The singer-songwriter is also reportedly planning a larger collaboration with the brand in the future.

The Canada native attended the Met Gala last year with his then-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, who was also at the event on Monday. The “Havana” songstress, 25, wore a custom gown by Prabal Gurung with handpainted flowers on the skirt.

The duo, who went public with their romance in 2019, split just two months after their appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in an Instagram statement posted to their respective accounts in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Since the split, both the Cinderella star and the Grammy nominee have released music seemingly about their breakup. In March, Cabello said that her single “Bam Bam” was inspired by how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. The track includes the lines: “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t never imagine even havin’ doubts, but not everything works out.”

Mendes, for his part, debuted “When You’re Gone” at SXSW in March. The tune, which officially debuted later that month, includes the lyrics: “You never know how good you have it / Until you’re starin’ at a picture of the only girl that matters.”

