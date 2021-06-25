Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Celebrate 25 Years in Monogrammed Sweatshirts

A silver anniversary calls for something special! Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure celebrated their 25th anniversary this week — and they proved that their couple style is still going strong.

To commemorate the big day, the 45-year-old actress kicked her gifting game into high gear, surprising her hubby with the cutest matching sweatshirts.

The hoodies were custom made from The Great (it’s The College Sweatshirt, $175, in washed black) and feature the sweetest symbols.

Just under the neckline, Candace had their last name written in cursive with a red heart to the side. The sweatshirts also had “est. 1996” written on the left upper corner, signifying the year the two tied the knot. Talk about a perfect present!

But, coming up with the idea required some pretty intense thought and pre-planning. In fact, she had her gift in the works weeks prior.

“I’m terrible at anniversary gifts. I’m the worst,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part actress exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

But, given that “Val always comes up with something that’s wonderful and theme related,” she decided to pull out all the stops.

“I have something that is really small and not expensive, but I had something custom made. So that felt a little extra on my part, but it’s not extravagant,” she said at the time.

It seems that the gift was a huge hit, as Candace took to Instagram on Friday, June 25, to share a snap of her and Valeri in the matching sweats during their getaway in Southern California.

“June 22nd we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary🥂!! 25 years🙌🏼!! 🙏🏻 Praise the Lord for His faithfulness and, in humility, our willingness to trust Him and allow those who’ve gone before us and those who haven’t but know God’s Word to speak into us. and grateful for every other bit of solid advice and encouragement in between,” the Fuller House star started off her caption.

She added: “We had an incredible few night at one of our favorite places on earth @pebblebeachresorts. We stayed at Casa Palmero (heavenly) and enjoyed the Spa 🧖🏼‍♀️ so very much. Lots of hikes, beach time and golf course walks. And the food! Oh, the food!”

Cameron’s 4.9 million followers quickly took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with many obsessing over their cute-as-can-be attire.

“Happy Anniversary!!!!! Where can I have those sweatshirts made?!?!?!?!?!” one fan asked. Another added: “Congrats on 2️⃣5️⃣! Love the sweatshirts.”