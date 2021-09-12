Candace Cameron Bure: What’s in My Bag?

Fuller purse! Candace Cameron Bure is like a modern-day Marry Poppins — she packs a lot of little things into her go-to handbag.

“It’s a small bag and yet there is kind of a lot of stuff in it. This is my everyday bag,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly of her Christian Dior purse. “I do have, like, a big, big tote when I’m working that I carry and have a lot of other stuff [in] and my computer. But I don’t have that with me today. I just have my purse that, you know, I take when I go grocery shopping and to whatever stores I have to go to.”

The Full House alum is ready for anything in her busy schedule, but safety comes first. Cameron Bure explained that she keeps a face covering in all her bags “because we’re still wearing masks, at least in California” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I try to make them cute and match my outfit,” she said, pointing out a polka dot Lele Sadoughi mask that matches one of her hair accessories.

Check out the Make It or Break It alum’s complete list of everyday essentials in Us‘ exclusive video above.

Sunny Side Up

“I have sunglasses because you need those all the time in California,” the Christmas Town actress told Us. “So these are my Jacque Marie Mage sunglasses.”

Girly Glam

“I have a headband because sometimes I need my hair to be out of my face,” Cameron Bure revealed. “So I keep a lot of hair accessories and this is my Lele Sadoughi headband.”

Bedazzled Beauty

“I have a hairbrush! It’s like a little Mason Pearson hairbrush that was blinged out for me by Michael Campion‘s mom, Sheila,” the Fuller House alum, who portrayed D.J. Tanner-Fuller for five seasons alongside Campion’s character, Jackson Fuller. “His mom wears a lot of bling and she made this hairbrush for me, but I love it. It’s really one of my favorites and it’s always in my purse.”

California Glow

“I’ve got a lot of junk in here,” Cameron Bure noted, pulling out multiple beauty items. “What do we go to next? ‘Cause now it’s pretty much all makeup products. There’s a lot.” Cameron Bure then highlighted her “biggest” product, the Dr. Lancer Dani Glowing Skin Perfector.

“So this I can put on my face in the morning if I don’t have foundation on, it at least smooths my skin tone out,” she said. “Or if I want to use it as a highlighter, I can put it on my cheekbones and my nose. It acts as a primer. It’s like a three in one. And so I keep that with me.”

Full Purse

“I’ve got a Kind Bar, because I always need a snack,” the Puppy Love star added.

What else is in Cameron Bure’s bag? She has a slew of lipsticks, even more beauty products and enough hair accessories to outfit an entire cast! For more, watch the exclusive video above.