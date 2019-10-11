



Cardi B has been cementing herself in the world of fashion with memorable, bold looks that include a vintage Thierry Mulger at the 2019 Grammy‘s and a gigantic head-turning number at the 2019 Met Gala. But this is something she’s worked hard to accomplish and she’s damn proud of it.

During Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference on Thursday, October 10, she opened up about her role in today’s fashion world, revealing that being a part of Paris Fashion Week is a dream come true. she quoted the Lizzie McGuire Movie to explain it.

“I’ve worked so hard to be able to get to these shows,” she said. “When it comes to the fashion industry, they don’t care if you’ve got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain’t stylin’ right, they just ain’t gonna invite you to their shows, they just don’t care. You’ve got to be into it and you’ve got to have a sense of style.”

She continued explaining that style has to be proven and she’s spent years earning it and she’s finally where she wants to be.

“Has anyone seen that Hilary Duff movie [The Lizzie McGuire Movie],” she asked the audience. “There’s a song in it that and anytime I go to an event that I’ve always wanted to go to, I always play it in my head.” The song she, of course, is referring to is “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

“That’s how I feel every single time that I get invited to these fashion events,” she said. “Because we work our ass off, we make sure everything is on point from the amount of cleavage is shown to the way that clothing is tailored.”

And it shows! Because not only does she look incredible, but she gets people talking. As she put it during the panel, “Every outfit is such a risk.” One she’s not afraid to take.

