Cardi B is giving Rapunzel a run for her money — and it may be due to a product the rapper makes at home.

The 30-year-old hip-hop artist took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 8, to show off her real hair without weaves or extensions. (Cardi has been known to experiment with her crown, rocking neon wigs, textured coiffures and box braids.)

“My hair has grown soooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video of my HOMEMADE hair oil … handmade by ME,” Cardi wrote alongside a selfie that showed off her long locks.

In the snap, Cardi’s brunette tresses could be seen cascading down her waist. Her famous friends and followers applauded her hair journey, with singer Victoria Monet begging Cardi to send her the oil. “My edges thank you in advance,” Monet, 30, tweeted.

Cardi previously gushed over a different at-home hair product when showing off her natural locks in August 2022. “I’ve been using a secret vegetable water on my hair,” Cardi captioned a TikTok video that showed her twirling her tresses around. “Can you guess which vegetable it is? Here’s a clue, I did a tutorial on it about six years ago.”

Cardi’s loyal fans quickly dug up screen grabs of a since-expired Instagram Story that showed Cardi mixing avocado and argan oil in a blender. “I’m gonna put in mayonnaise, castor oil and olive oil too,” she said at the time, explaining that she uses the concoction on her 5-year-old daughter Kulture’s hair. “I know it’s a lot of oil but my baby girl’s hair gotta be really hydrated like mine — and I’m about to put egg and honey in too.”

Cardi explained that the mixture is a common go-to treatment in Caribbean households. Cardi — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — was born in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City to a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother.

“It’s a good hair mask to help your hair grow,” Cardi said. “All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair.”

In addition to Kulture, Cardi B and husband Offset — who she wed in September 2017 — share son Wave, who was born in September 2021. Offset is also the dad of sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, as well as daughter Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.