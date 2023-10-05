You can learn almost anything via TikTok — and Cardi B is living proof.

The 30-year-old rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 3, to praise her makeup artist for tailoring the rapper’s dress while they were onboard a private jet. “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me, so Patience and my makeup artist [Erika] did this TikTok hack to take in my dress. … Would you try this? Teamwork make the dream work!!!” Cardi captioned the video.

In the clip, Erika could be seen tying the seam of the Grammy winner’s skin tight metallic dress with a scrunchie. She then tucked the banded fabric back into the dress and pushed the material down before pulling the outer layer of Cardi’s dress over her bum. The trick appeared to work, making Cardi look smooth and snatched.

So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!! pic.twitter.com/C4e4HSQscr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2023

The behind-the-scenes clip isn’t the first candid video Cardi has shared this week. On Monday, October 2, the “Press” artist hopped on Instagram Live to thank her followers — and warn her haters.

Related: Cardi B Is a Gothic Bouquet With Silver Hair at 2023 Met Gala: Photos Ladies and gentleman, Cardi B! The rapper showed Us how it’s done at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. For the annual soirée at Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Up” rapper, 30, brought the edge in black bubble gown from Chenpeng Studio. The floor-length design was covered in protruding roses and was finished […]

“I love all my fans,” she began. “Thank you all for holding me the f—k down. I have been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis the Demon? It be really close to come out, and I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.” (Cardi’s real name is Belaclis Marlenis Cephus (née Almánza.)

“I will just say this: people love Cinderella until Cinderella gets a glass house,” she continued. “Let me keep it cute. To my haters and to y’all motherf–kers that want to see mess? Leave me the f—k alone because I come with receipts. I come with receipts – years-old receipts. I got receipts on all you n—s and you bitches. I will bring this internet into f—king shambles, bitch. You don’t even f—king know.” Cardi went on to alert Instagram live viewers that her wrath “will be crazy.”

She continued, “So, let me keep it cute. I have matured. Keep me there because I will f—king – this s—t will go down, bitch. I will land a motherf—king heli[copter] in this bitch. Facts. I won’t even say it out of my mouth. I literally got real receipts — with dates.”

Related: Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Haute Couture Fashion Week Outfits: Feather Coats, Headpieces and More Cardi B made the streets of Paris her personal runway while attending Haute Couture Fashion Week. The 30-year-old rapper delivered drama in a number of head-turning outfits as she celebrated the newest fall/winter 2024 trends from Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga and more. Cardi kicked off the week-long event with a bang, sitting front row at […]

Cardi added, “So, leave me alone. Because y’all not going to be ready for that. … Let me mind my business. Let me keep working. Let me be a mom. Let me keep putting music out. Don’t try to bring Belcalis out.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It is not immediately clear what sparked Cardi’s message.

In addition slay red carpets and making hits, Cardi — who shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, with husband Offset — has been busy building her business portfolio with Whipshots, a line of alcohol-infused whipped cream that is meant to be served on top of mojitos, margaritas, daiquiris and more.