Beauty on a budget! Cardi B may have expensive taste when it comes to her fashion staples, but her shower is stocked with some of the most affordable products out there.

On Thursday, August 12, the 28-year-old singer took to Twitter to give her followers a sneak peak inside her shower (she was cleaning until 4am) and, to many people’s surprise, she has drugstore beauty buys galore.

“Would you shower at my place?” she captioned the picture, which showed a few tubs of Vaseline, Dove body wash, Degree deodorant, Dr. Teals scrubs and some Lubriderm lotion, among others.

Many fans gladly volunteered themselves, noting that the “WAP” singer has “every single product in the world.” “Yes and I might take some products home too …” a fan responded. Someone else said: “Yes sure will and I will take on every hour lol.”

Still, majority of the comments took a different tune, calling out that the St. Ives Apricot scrub on her counter “is not good for your skin.”

“Cardi, St. Ives is not good for your skin there’s a lot of better products especially when you’re a millionaire, I’m broke and I’m still not using St. Ives. Do better girly,” a fan wrote.

Another said: “If you don’t throw that St. Ives out girl, you got entirely too much money to be fucking around with THAT shit.”

To the comment, Cardi responded: “I loooveeeee to exfoliate down south with it after I shave. I can’t laser or wax til I give birth so I like to exfoliate right after I shave. Body scrubs is good for the leg & body but I feel is too oily for the bikini line.”

The “Rumors” singer may have an affordable drugstore lineup, but the rest of her shopping habits cost a pretty penny. Excluding her own extremely vast Birkin collection, the rapper has already spend a decent chunk of change on her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, who she shares with Offset.

Earlier this week, she surprised her daughter with an estimated $48,000 bedazzled Birkin bag, according to Page Six Style. The custom made bag was inspired by a cheaper version her daughter saw at Claires.

But Cardi, being the over-the-top mother that she is, replicated the piece in a designer way, turning to Prive Porter for help.

The singer has also gifted her little one an estimated $150,000 diamond necklace for her birthday. The blinged out bauble, which was designed by Eliantte, features pave diamonds and five charms: a Birkin bag, a Chanel symbol, a Minnie Mouse design, the letter ‘K,’ and a heart wrapped in a pink bow.