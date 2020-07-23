Catherine Zeta-Jones Drops 3 New Makeup Products

Calling all Catherine Zeta-Jones fans! On Tuesday, July 21, the 50-year-old star announced three new beauty products you have to hear about.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared the exciting news in an Instagram post showcasing the new color cosmetics as part of her Casa Zeta-Jones line: a mascara and two eye pencils.

“Introducing my newest products for @CasaZetaJones, a line of makeup designed by yours truly and developed by the team behind @Wunder2cosmetics,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a pic of her holding up the goodies and modeling them off. “I have been searching for the best, cruelty-free products to launch a makeup line that makes you feel confident. Starting with my new mascara and eyeliners, my mission for #CasaZetaJones is to create a universe of products that exude the feeling of effortless elegance that surprises by being both practical and indulgent. I hope you all love them as much as I do.”

Zeta-Jones’ “go-to” mascara is lengthening formula that is smudge-proof and totally buildable. Meanwhile, the two shades of eye liners — Beach Bronze and Gilda Gold — are also perfect for everyday use. “I created these liners to be used as the perfect, subtle metallic accent to any eye look,” the Chicago star noted on the website. “And best of all, they go on beautifully creamy and last all day!”

While the mascara retails for $24 and the pencils, $18, you can pick up a combo pack that includes one liner and the mascara for $35. All are available to buy at wunder2.com.

This launch is the actress’s first foray into beauty. Originally, she launched a footwear collection under her Casa Zeta-Jones line, which features all kinds of ballet flats and a couple of block-heels.

But that’s not all! On the website, there are a few collections “coming soon,” including a sportswear, home decor and coffee line.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)