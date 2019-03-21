As Los Angeles’ go-to tattoo artist, Dr. Woo has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, Drake and Cara Delevingne. He’s even the mastermind behind Jessica Alba’s latest set of astrological tattoos in honor of her kids.

And now we have an inside look at how he works, what his process is and how he develops the chicest and coolest ink.

Using Adobe Document Cloud, the artist is able to sketch out, scan and share images to work back and forth with clients before going in to get the designed inked.

This allows him to skip consultations that take extra time and energy. With such a prestigious client list, their schedules (and his) are can be tough to worth with. “Five years ago, I’d have to manually scan an idea and wait for someone to get to their ￼computer, check their email, and get back to me with their thoughts,” he said in a statement. But now the Adobe program streamlines the process so they can seamlessly work together to create the best possible design.

“When everyone is on the same page, it makes communicating a breeze and keeps people ￼inspired,” he said.

So where exactly does this body art genius get his inspiration from? A couple of different everyday objects. “I’m very drawn to design and architects and how they utilize negative space,” he said. ￼“The culinary field actually really inspires me. It is so expansive and experimental. It reminds me ￼ to keep trying new things in my craft.”

We can’t wait to see what other new things he’s able to bring to his craft.

