Charli D’Amelio and Oliva Rodrigo Get Matching Tattoos With Their BFFs

Friends for life! Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo grabbed BFFs Avani Gregg and Iris Apatow for a trip to the tattoo parlor — and lucky for Us, the whole outing was caught on camera.

The 17-year-old The D’Amelio Show star took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 22, to share the group’s adventure. The reality star was first up during the inking session. She got a little smily face on the inside of her finger. Gregg followed in her footsteps, getting matching tattoo.

After the duo got their ink, the “Sour” singer stepped up to the plate. She decided to get a dainty heart design on her finger alongside Apatow, who is Euphoria star Maude Apatow’s little sister. Prior to the tattoo session, the duo attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards together.

The whole matching moment sent D’Amelio’s 138 million TikTok followers spiraling, with thousands taking the comments section by storm. Many joked that they’d be cluing D’Amelio’s parents in on the fact that she got her second tattoo. She previously got a butterfly design in 2021. “I’m telling Marc and Heidi,” a user joked, while another questioned: “Isn’t Charlie 17 and the legal age to get a tattoo is 18?”

Others simply found themselves obsessing over the friend group’s adorable ink. “I want a heart one now they’re SO cute,” a user wrote, while another said, “LIV AND IRIS GOT MATCHING HEARTS???” Someone else chimed in: “All smiles here!”

Apatow and Rodrigo go way back, as they’ve been best friends for years. In a January 2021 interview with Vice, the “Good 4 U” singer joked that she and Apatow relate to the character’s from Sex and the City.

“I think we’re Carrie and Samantha from Sex and the City,” she told the outlet. “We are dramatic, fiercely loyal and we both love going to brunch.” In addition to SATC, the pair is also obsessed with all things “early-2000s culture,” according to an interview Rodrigo did with GQ. “We love Paris Hilton and The Simple Life. We love cool Britney shirts and stuff like that,” she added.

As for D’Amelio and Gregg? The pair met thanks to their social media platforms. In recent weeks, they’ve been traveling together, attending fashion shows and creating content with one another. D’Amelio even called Gregg her “best friend” in a recent TikTok video.

