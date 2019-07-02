



There’s nothing better than a royal wedding and Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi’s was no different.

On Saturday, June 29, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly wed film producer Dimitri Rassam in a second ceremony. For the religious occasion, she wore a beautiful custom-made Giambattista Valli gown that has the most touching story behind it.

As it so happens the lace gown, which featured sheer sleeves and an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline, was a tribute to her mother Princess Caroline’s wedding dress from 1978. Looking very similar thanks to the delicate details, this twinning fashion moment is so pure and elegant.

But it wasn’t just the dress that paid homage to her mother. According to Town and Country, the location just outside of St. Remy de Provence was also a nod for Princess Caroline, noting that this is where she moved her family after her husband’s death.

It seems Casiraghi is all about paying tribute to the women within her royal lineage. At her first wedding celebration on June 1, the 32-year-old wore a stunning three-tier Cartier diamond necklace once owned by her actress grandmother. The stunner was actually a gift Kelly got from her husband Prince Rainier III of Monaco on their wedding in 1956, which was also held at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco.

She paired the family heirloom with a strapless silk Chanel couture gown, which she changed into after donning a brocade Saint Laurent dress for the civil ceremony.

It seemed like this past weekend was the hottest time to get married for celebs, with Katharine McPhee and David Foster kicking off the marriage-a-thon in London on Friday, June 28. Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman also said “I do” in Paris on Saturday, June 29. Then of course who could forget about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who exchanged vows in the south of France months after officially tying the knot in Vegas?

