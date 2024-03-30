Chase Stokes Explains the Meaning Behind His Dear Me Tattoo

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes revealed the meaning behind one of his newest tattoos.

“I recently got ‘Dear me’ tattooed on my hand as a reminder that whenever I’m being mean to myself to simmer down,” Stokes, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “Nobody should be s—ty to themselves.”

The actor admitted he struggles with “a pretty lovely battle with imposter syndrome,” so a reminder to be kind to himself is necessary. He also tries to prioritize self-care.

“To decompress, I drink a ton of water, try to get a good sweat in, call my loved ones and, yes, [go on] TikTok,” he tells Us.

Scroll down to learn more things that fans might not know about Stokes:

1. My go-to cocktail is a dirty martini, extra dirty, or a good glass of red [wine].

2. My first car was a 1988 Honda Accord. It was a hunk of s—t that was full of love.

3. I recently got “Dear me” tattooed on my hand as a reminder that whenever I’m being mean to myself to simmer down. Nobody should be s—ty to themselves.

Related: See Celebs' Wildest Tattoos Check out photos of Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities' craziest tattoos

4. My alternate profession would be unemployed.

5. The food I could eat every day is wings. All of them.

6. I’ve been making steak a lot recently. I have a secret marinade that I do, and occasionally a homemade chimichurri.

7. My most starstruck moment was when Robert De Niro stepped on my broken foot a few years ago. I peaked.

8. My favorite book right now is Love Is a Dog from Hell by Charles Bukowski.

9. “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor brings back the best memories.

10. I can juggle — kind of.

11. To decompress, I drink a ton of water, try to get a good sweat in, call my loved ones and, yes, [go on] TikTok.

Related: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4: Everything to Know So Far Outer Banks received a season 4 renewal days before new episodes debuted on Netflix — and the adventure is just getting started. Before season 3 premiered in February 2023, the cast confirmed there would be more episodes while celebrating the show at a fan event. That same month, creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon […]

12. My favorite shoes are HEY DUDE’s Wally Mids.

13. I love filming in South Carolina [because] Charleston is such a peaceful city. Southern hospitality makes the world go ’round.

14. On Sunday afternoons, I’m either around the house getting ready for the week ahead or with the dogs in my neighborhood.

15. The best advice I’ve received is you have to be selfish in order to be selfless. You have to help yourself and be at peace in your own heart before giving help and advice to others.

16. I enjoy getting dressed up for red carpets. Spending so much of my career covered in dirt, blood and sweat, it’s nice to change it up.

17. I have a pretty lovely battle with imposter syndrome that keeps me on my toes.

18. I can’t leave the house without my wallet, keys and ChapStick.

19. When I’m not filming, I love sitting at home. It’s nice to sit, cook, drink a good bottle of wine and be a homebody.

20. My best subject in school was history.

21. On Saturday nights, I’m at one of Charleston’s many restaurants. I love a good weekend dinner. Then I’m in bed before 10:45 P.M.

22. [Girlfriend] Kelsea Ballerini and I try to coexist with our looks, but we never intentionally match. We had one red carpet look that seemed like we coordinated [at the 2023 MTV VMAs], but it was entirely unplanned.

Related: See Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes quickly became a fan-favorite couple after confirming their relationship status. The country singer and the Outer Banks star were first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By […]

23. My favorite part about filming Outer Banks is the opportunity as an actor to get in and make it my own. Living and breathing these characters for five years, they’ve become an extension of ourselves.

24. I collect watches.

25. One movie I could watch over again and again is Die Hard. It’s a sleeper.