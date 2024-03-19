Your account
Stylish

Chase Stokes on His HeyDude Collab, Personal Style and Coordinating With GF Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

By
Chase Stokes for HeyDude Exclusive 2
HEYDUDE

Chase Stokes likes a wardrobe that feels “lived in.” 

Stokes, 31, prefers clothes that are effortless and allow him to be “ready to roll,” which is why his new HEYDUDE collaboration makes sense. The Outer Banks star has teamed up with the brand on its latest launch of the Wally Slip. The footwear, which offer a backless and “easy-on” silhouette, come in a cool blue shade and a funky red floral pattern plus other neutral hues. (The shoes retail for $60 at heydude.com.) 

“It was super authentic,” Stokes exclusively told Us Weekly of the partnership. “The past few years I’ve worked almost 12 months out of the year with very little downtime. Going to and from work, I’m usually in my own clothes for the car ride there and the car ride back — so a pair of shoes that I dig and are easy is an essential.” 

Stokes tends to pair his HEYDUDE shoes with “sweatpants and a tank top” when he’s walking his dogs or with a “pair of trousers” and a “fun shirt” when he’s dressing up. 

Chase Stokes for HeyDude Exclusive
HEYDUDE

The actor told Us that his personal style has “shifted a lot” over the years. He used to be “super lazy” but now gravitates toward more polished pieces — paired with vintage T-shirts, of course. With spring around the corner, Stokes is happy to see Bermuda shorts making a comeback and loves beanies. “Ya boy is primed and ready for that,” he told Us.

Style File Update 016 Jodie Turner-Smith

While Stokes spends most of time in casual attire, he enjoys getting dolled up. “I think spending so much of my career either covered in dirt, blood and sweat — it’s nice to dress up a bit and change it up.” 

It also helps that his girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini, is a fan-favorite “It Girl.” The couple, who have been romantically linked since January 2023, have made a number of red carpet appearances together, looking stylish and in love. 

Chase Stokes for HeyDude Exclusive 4
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini John Nacion/WireImage

“We had one red carpet that looked like we fully planned it,” Stokes told Us, seemingly referencing the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards that saw the pair rocking coordinated red outfits. Ballerini opted for a crimson cutout gown as Stokes wore a black dress shirt underneath a red coat.

Kelsea Ballerini’s fashion gallery

“It was entirely unplanned. We aren’t really on the ‘let’s match’ train. We just try to co-exist with our looks, but never intentionally match. We try to favor each other for sure,” Stokes added. 

Chase Stokes
