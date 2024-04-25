Chris Pine made a major style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Poolman, which marks his directorial debut.

On the red carpet, Pine, 43, had Us feeling unsure of where to look as he donned a beige “I Heart LA” shirt underneath a linen blazer adorned with a single flower at the lapel. He paired the pieces with tiny corduroy shorts, retro tube socks and brown hiking boots.

Pine wore his grown-out blonde locks loose, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses on the top of his head. His shaggy beard was also on full display.

So, why did Pine sport the wacky look, you ask? The getup is an obvious nod to his Poolman character, Darren Barrenman, who is a Los Angeles pool cleaner. His character’s wardrobe includes floppy hats, old graphic T-shirts and, of course, tiny swim trunks.

The movie follows Pine’s Darren as he looks after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block. While working every day to make his hometown a better place, he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, per IMDb. Poolman also stars Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise.

The film’s producer Stacey Sher previously revealed that the project is Pine’s own “love letter” to Los Angeles, where he was born and raised.

“It’s a love letter and a kind of cautionary call to L.A. because the frustrating part of L.A. is we are always erasing our history,” Sher told Deadline last year. “His love of everything that was and his nostalgia is very Chris and not just Darren. His letters to the writers are written on his vintage typewriter that is also used in the film. It’s no coincidence that Darren’s two spirit animals are Erin Brockovich and Bruce Lee because they represent his philosophies.”