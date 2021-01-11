Chrissy Teigen Debuts an Edgy New Hairstyle: 'The Wig Life Chose Me'

Chrissy Teigen is trying out an entirely new hair look that’s the most fun we’ve had on social media in quite some time.

On Sunday, January 10, the 35-year-old personality showed off her purple wig adventures in a series of Instagram Stories and posts. In the first two clips, she shares a behind-the-scenes look at the application of her wig cap done by celebrity hairdresser Jayy HairStyle.

Once the purple hair piece was secure and in-place, the cookbook author posted a video showing off the final look asking, ”is this hot girl sh-t?” We’d venture to say absolutely.

“Here’s the deal,” she says in another clip as she shows off her overall appearance in the mirror. “Trying to figure out how to rock this now. It’s confusing.”

She continues, “join us in this journey of trying to figure out who we are.”

In the next video, she seems to have discovered who she is, wearing a cream dress, leather gloves, over-the-knee boots that match her tan trench coat. She posted this look to her feed, captioning it, “The wig life … chose me.”

Just a week earlier, the Lip Sync Battle alum teased this new hair ‘do in an Instagram post using a filter to change the hue of her strands. “I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol. I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

After all, it’s not just the purple hair that she’s changed up to her look. Teigen also recently got her nose pierced. Technically she got it pierced twice, after the first one she got done in St. Barts didn’t take.

On December 29, the chef took to Twitter to show off the new stud. “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” she wrote alongside an up-close picture of her nose piercing.

“Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose,” she continued in a thread. “It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.” She then corrected herself on the joke, “Wait actually it was the luge.”

Then on January 3, she posted an Instagram video to show off her successfully re-pierced nose courtesy of Body Electric Tattoo’s Brian Keith Thompson. “I did it,” she says in the quick clip. “Second time’s the charm.”

