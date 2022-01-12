Like mother, like daughter! Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are soaking up the sun during their Turks & Caicos vacation — and they’re doing it style.

The 67-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 12, to show off her sporty swimsuit — and stellar accessory game. “I never brush my hair, I just beach comb! It’s the #beachlife for me,” the star, who paired her wetsuit with a printed sarong and wide-brimmed hat, captioned her post.

It didn’t take long for fans to jump into the comments section, many applauding the fact that Christie abides by a brush-free lifestyle. “I’ve decided not to brush my hair either #bedhead,” a user wrote, while another said, “I wash my hair once a week. The less heat or brushing the better.”

Others couldn’t help but comment on how fabulous the Sports Illustrated model looked. “Whistle whistle hello sexy hottie,” a follower chimed in, while another added, “Christie Brinkley you are exquisitely beautiful.”

It seems good looks and a flair for fashion run in the family, as Sailor took to Instagram the same day to share a sexy snap from vacation. “Yes!” she captioned a series of images of herself standing atop a rock.

While fans quickly flooded her comments section to say that she was “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” Sailor took it upon herself to address her body insecurities via Instagram Stories.

“I’ve always had muscular shapely legs. Literally since I was a child. Idk what happened but I popped out the womb with a lot of leg muscle. My calves at 7 years old looked like I was a marathon bike racer,” she wrote below her bikini picture. “Since I was little it’s been an insecurity of mine that they make my body look ‘masculine.’ It’s always been hard not to compare myself to women with thin dainty legs.”

Sailor went on to say that while she initially “hated how my legs looked,” and thought about going a diet or stop running,” she decided to “switch her mindset.”

“I reminded myself how grateful I am to have these two strong healthy legs. How proud I am of how hard I work in the gym every day and how good that makes me feel,” she wrote. “How LUCKY I am to not only have food on my plat every day, but to also eat organic, nourishing, colorful, beautiful food daily. I am sooooooo lucky. I can’t take these legs for granted.”