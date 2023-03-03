She knows what a girl wants. Christina Aguilera opened up about her use of cosmetic injectables — and why it’s OK to be true to yourself and your body.

“I think it’s great to share and to be honest and open about what you’re doing — in your comfort zone, of course,” the 42-year-old singer told Allure in an interview published on Thursday, March 2, while speaking about her partnership with Xeomin and Merz Aesthetics. “I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress recently teamed up with Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), which is an FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection that temporarily reduces frown lines.

“I think we all can rely on a little help,” Aguilera told the outlet, confirming that she is a fan of the beauty injectables for the maintenance of her own skin. “Why not?”

The Burlesque actress noted that despite being vocal about her use of Xeomin, she is usually a “pretty reserved person.” She explained that everyone, however, should do what feels good for them.

“I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what’s right for us, so I don’t believe in judgment where that’s concerned whatsoever,” Aguilera continued. “But for me, I like to make sure what I put in my body is the safest it can be. I live a big life.”

While working alongside the medical brand, the “Lady Marmalade” singer pointed out that the injections are double filtered to make sure no unwanted ingredients get into her system.

“I’ve always been candid about self-confidence and encourage everyone to embrace their own version of themselves,” the five-time Grammy winner said in a press release on Thursday. “Part of my journey to embracing and taking care of my best self is being intentional about the products I use and the ingredients in them. That’s why I want to use a smart tox for frown lines that has only the ingredients essential for treatment. As a performer, I need to be able to express myself, and Xeomin® gives me a natural look that I love.”

The “Fighter” songstress — who shares son Max, 15, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 8, with Matthew Rutler — further detailed her partnership, which is called the “Beauty on Your Terms” campaign, via Instagram on Thursday.

“Traveling long hours can be brutal, but maintaining a healthy skin regimen makes my life a little easier,” she explained, sharing her commercial for the product with her followers. “You have to find things that work for you. And with #smartoxin Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) @xeominaesthetic for my frown lines I am able to show up looking my best.”

Aguilera previously spoke out about having a positive body image while speaking with Health magazine in April 2021.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she said at the time. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves.”

The “Reflection” musician concluded: “I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”