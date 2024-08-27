Christina Hall is erasing the memories of her romance with Joshua Hall following their split — at least the one she has inked on her hand.

Christina, 41, shared an Instagram Story video on Monday, August 26, that showed her having a tattoo lasered off her ring finger by a person wearing a white medical coat and gloves.

“Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me,” Christina captioned the clip of the removal process.

Christina didn’t share a snap of what the tattoo looked like before, but she was previously seen wearing a bandage over the ink in photos obtained by the Daily Mail last month.

Earlier on Monday, Christina shared a video of a large suitcase sitting at the foot of a staircase. “When you need a man to do the heavy lifting,” she quipped in the caption. “Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice 😉.”

Christina and Joshua, 43, both filed for divorce last month after three years of marriage. Christina filed to dissolve their marriage first, listing their date of separation as July 7. Joshua’s court docs, however, list the split date as July 8.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina wrote in a statement shared via her Instagram Story on July 25.

She went on to note that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

Joshua, meanwhile, broke his silence on the split one week later in a separate statement shared via Instagram.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” he wrote at the time alongside a melancholy-looking selfie with his dog. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Joshua had moved out of the home he shared with Christina during their marriage.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward,” a source familiar with the matter told Us. “He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property” in Newport Beach, California, the insider noted.

The source went on to say that Joshua “never wanted to be famous” despite his HGTV stardom, adding, “This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it.”