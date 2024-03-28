Christine Quinn is smiling through the drama.

Amid headlines about the 35-year-old TV personality’s marriage to husband Christian Richard, Quinn appeared to be in good spirits as she celebrated Xerjoff Perfume’s new Vibe collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 27.

Quinn sparkled like a glass of champagne at the event produced by Lisa Lafferty in a feathered corset dress covered in jewels. The shimmery design featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Quinn paired the gown with metallic sandal heels, chunky gold bracelets and a glittery clutch. For glam, she rocked bronze cheeks, dramatic lashes and a glossy nude lip. The Selling Sunset alum had her blonde hair styled in loose curls.

A source told Us Weekly that Quinn seemed “unbothered and was in a great mood all night.” The insider added that Quinn had her Selling Sunset pals Davina Portratz and Nicole Young by her side. “They were being supportive towards her.”

The reality star’s night out comes after her Richard’s domestic violence arrest. Quinn claimed that she and Richard, 45, had a blowout argument right before he was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon on March 19. Richard was released the next day and returned to the couple’s shared home, but he was subsequently arrested again for violating the restraining order Quinn filed against him following their alleged dispute.

The businessman ultimately posted a $30,000 bond and was released several hours later.

More details about the incident were revealed in court documents filed earlier this week and obtained by Page Six. Quinn alleged that Richard had gotten angry with her on March 18 when she told him she was dissatisfied with their marriage and his alleged “lack of effort” in being a “true partner.”

Quinn claimed that Richard, in retaliation, started yelling at her, throwing floral arrangements and urinating on the floor in a “rampage.” Quinn further alleged that Richard pulled out “dog feces” from the trashcan and tossed them at her.

“I then locked him out, and our son and I spent the night in the master bedroom,” Quinn added in her court documents. “I could hear him continuing to shout and yell, and could hear him smashing and breaking things through the house.” Quinn and Richard, who wed in 2019, share 3-year-old son Christian.

Richard filed a restraining order of his own against Quinn on Tuesday, March 26. Neither Quinn nor Richard have publicly addressed the situation, though a source told Us that divorce is likely on the horizon.

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” the insider said. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.”