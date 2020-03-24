Looking good! Actor Christopher Meloni responded to a fan’s simple request asking for a quarantine selfie by sharing a shirtless photo of himself in a kilt. And fans are loving it!

On Sunday, March 22, a Twitter user asked the Law and Order: SVU star to share “a quick quarantine selfie to take the edge off.” When there was no response from the actor, the fan followed up, writing, “I am once again asking nicely. Pause the news for a sec.”

Meloni decided to oblige on Monday, March 23, delivering more than what was even asked. He posted a side-by-side picture of himself wearing a red, below-the-knees kilt, both with and without a shirt.

In the first snap, the 58-year-old goes shirtless, wearing simply the Scottish item with tall white socks, with his strong six-pack on full-display. In the other pic, he pairs the kilt with a white ruffled tuxedo shirt, a sporran around his waist, brown boots and orange sunglasses. In the photo’s caption, he teasingly writes, “Quarantine Kilt. With glasses or without?”

Many responded positively to the Tweet, loving the playful content. “You’re in quarantine. you don’t need a shirt Chris,” commented one user. “Thank you for posting this in these dark times,” tweeted another.

When one person earnestly wrote, “With the glasses. I’m not thrilled about the socks. Black socks might be a more stylish choice,” another jokingly responded, “You saw socks?”

Melanoi isn’t the only celebrity passing time by sharing their at-home style. Some A-listers like Emma Roberts, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian are fully embracing the stay-at-home fashion in cozy, stylish ensembles. Others like Jonathan Van Ness and Blake Shelton are using the time to play around with different looks they wouldn’t normally wear out. While Van Ness shaved his face going beardless for the first time in a long time, the country singer pledged that he would grow back his ’90s mullet as a “symbol of hope” during the coronavirus outbreak.

