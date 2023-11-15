Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the ultimate mother-daughter goals.

Crawford, 57, and Gerber, 22, twinned at the Planet Omega Fashion Panel and Cocktail Reception on Tuesday, November 14. On the red carpet, Crawford laughed with Gerber as they sweetly wrapped their arms around one another.

For the event, Crawford rocked a flowy black dress finished with a V-neck. She accessorized with an alligator skin clutch, a gold watch and black shiny boots. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and blown out, and she donned filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow and glossy lips.

Gerber, meanwhile, stunned in a sheer fitted turtleneck top that was tucked into a pleated skirt. She topped the ensemble off with see-through tights and satin pointed toe heels. Gerber twisted her hair into a classy updo with her curtain bangs framing her face.

This isn’t the first time Gerber looked just like her mom on the red carpet.

In November 2021, the duo again rocked all black outfits at the Omega San Francisco Grand Opening. At the time, Gerber’s hair was cut in bangs and a lob while Crawford’s was styled in voluminous curls and swept over her head.

If you ask Us, the women are both always glowing on the red carpet, however, Crawford revealed she envies Gerber’s hair.

“I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back,” Crawford told InStyle in February, while promoting her age-proof hairline, Meaningful Beauty.

In addition to girls’ nights, they also enjoy date nights together with their respective men.

Kaia took boyfriend Austin Butler on a date with Crawford and her dad Rande Gerber this past May. At the time, the foursome enjoyed dinner together at popular restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, California.

In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin. He’s joined them on several vacations and he’s definitely a part of the family.”

The source gushed “Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years. They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

Kaia and Butler started dating in December 2021. At the time a source exclusively confirmed their relationship to Us, calling it “very new.”

They’ve since attended red carpets together and even shared a kiss at the Elvis premiere in May 2022, which Butler was starring in.