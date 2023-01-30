She’s still got it! Cindy Crawford proved why she’s still the best in the business with a sexy photo.

The supermodel, 56, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 28, to share her first “photo dump of 2023,” which included a behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photo shoot. In the shot, Crawford is seen striking a pose in a black wool coat that featured a belted waist and a flower at the shoulder. Underneath, the catwalk queen donned a fishnet catsuit that was equipped with gloves. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a sparkly necklace.

For glam, the Illinois native rocked dramatic lashes and rosy eyeshadow. Crawford gave the camera a sultry pout, showing off a sexy matte pink lip. The brunette beauty had her tresses styled in a wet look, with several strands cascading down the front of her face. (The damp ‘do is loved by Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Rihanna and Beyoncé.)

Fans quickly filled up Crawford’s comments section with praise. “You are stunning!” wrote one social media user as another said: “Looking great Cindy.” A third wrote: “The black coat shot is everything!”

Crawford’s Saturday social media post comes after she reminisced on one of her best modeling experiences earlier this month. The fashion icon paid tribute to Thierry Mugler, sharing a clip from a fashion show that featured herself, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Elaine Irwin and more. “Cat fight on the cat walk … Looking back on one of my favorite #ThierryMugler moments. One year since we lost a legend,” she captioned the clip. The designer died at age 73 in January 2022.

In addition to Mugler, Crawford has walked the runways of Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein. She was one of the most sought-after models of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Although she retired from full-time modeling in 2000, she famously strutted her stuff down the Versace spring 2018 runway in September 2017 alongside Campbell, 52, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer. In September 2021, Crawford wowed in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

She opened up about the evolution of her career to W magazine in September 2022, explaining: “Being a model is, in some ways, like being an athlete. It’s a skill, and you get better at it. But, as with an athlete, your physical being changes.” She continued: “I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then.”

Crawford added: “I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.”

The Becoming author’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, has followed in her footsteps.

Gerber, 21, began modeling at age 10 when she starred in a Versace campaign for the label’s youth division in 2012. Two years later, she landed her first Vogue cover alongside Crawford for the publication’s France edition. In 2016, Gerber became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty before making her runway debut one year later in Calvin Klein’s New York Fashion Week show. She’s since strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Chanel, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Miu Miu, Prada, Moschino and more.

Crawford shares Kaia and son Presley, 23, with husband Rande Gerber.