Forever flawless! Cindy Crawford is the Vogue Brazil June 2021 cover star — and the photos are so stunning, we’re simply speechless.

To show her appreciation for the gorgeous black and white spread, the 55-year-old supermodel took to Instagram, explaining that the photo shoot reminded her why she loves being in front of the camera. And spoiler alert: it’s all about the glam!

“Thanks to @luidiandiango for reminding me what I love about modeling — collaboration and big hair! Ha! This shoot for @voguebrasil was so much fun,” the star captioned her Tuesday, May 11 post, giving a special shout out to the photographers Luigi and Lango.

The cover image is a close-up, focusing in on the star’s stunning facial features and uber-voluminous hair, which was styled in beachy waves by Akki Shirakawa.

Her complexion was kept fairly simply, but makeup artist Georgi Sandev made sure to play up her eyes with eyeliner in the waterline, smoky shadow and false lashes.

As for the fashion of it all? The star wore a Louis Vuitton black blazer, which she shrugged off of her shoulder, and a gold chain-link necklace.

Crawford’s 5.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the cover photo, with famous friends and fans alike taking to the comments section to show some love.

Lisa Rinna and Lily Aldridge dropped in emojis of approval, while Ellen Pompeo wrote, “Holy Moly.” Vogue Brazil also chimed in: “Thank you @cindycrawford for joining us on our special 46th anniversary issue. Your ability to evolve and improve through time keeps inspiring us.”

Fans shared similar sentiments, pointing out that the supermodel is in a league of her own. “This is what legend are made of,” one wrote. Another added: “And this my dear is why you’ll always be number 1!!!!”

The cover image may have only been chest-up, but other pictures from the spread were full-body — and little clothing was included!

In one image, the model wears nothing except a Versace bra and black tulle veil — and it pretty much confirms that her body is off the charts! Her abs deserve a cover of their own!

For another snap, Crawford rocked a bondage-style leather Versace top with tight black pants. While her glam stayed the same, her hair was a whole new level of voluminous.

The model also showed off her long legs in a few bodysuits, including a lacy number, a black bustier and a sleek black sweater-like leotard which she wore with tights.