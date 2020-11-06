What she held out for! Clare Crawley found her happy ending with Dale Moss during the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette. Now, Us Weekly has all the details on the stunning Neil Lane engagement ring she accepted during the proposal.

The former football player, 32, dropped to one knee to present the hairstylist, 39, with an art deco-style ring that features an estimated 4 to 5-carat radiant-cut diamond, according to Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion for Brilliant Earth. The center stone is flanked by two accent diamonds and set on a diamond-adorned platinum band.

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $100,000 and $150,000,” Money tells Us.

The sparkler is trendy too. “Elongated diamond cuts — like radiant diamonds — are becoming increasingly popular,” Money says. “In fact, we’ve seen engagement rings with elongated-cut diamonds grow more than four times faster than other diamond shapes in the last six months. Similarly, three-stone rings continue to capture the interest of brides-to-be and Bachelorette stars alike — season 14’s Bachelorette Becca Kufrin received a three-stone style from ex-fiancé Garrett [Yrigoyen].”

Crawley decided during the Thursday episode that she was ready to leave the show with Moss after they revealed they were falling in love with each other. Chris Harrison then arranged for Lane to deliver a ring to the “bubble” in which they filmed the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Put that ring on my finger,” she told Moss after she said yes to his proposal. “I’ve waited a lot of years for this.”

Crawley hinted at her relationship status earlier this week when she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in California. (Tayshia Adams made her debut as the replacement Bachelorette during Thursday’s episode.)

This marks the reality star’s second Bachelor Nation engagement. She fell for her Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard and accepted his proposal in February 2018 during a live episode of the show. They split in April 2018.

The Bachelorette Canada alum, 33, was among those to wish Crawley and Moss well after their engagement. “Congratulations @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13!!!” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday. “Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you.”