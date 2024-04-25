Your account
Claudia Schiffer Shares Throwback Pic of Her in the Same Chanel Bikini Kylie Jenner Wore on Vacation

By
Claudia Schiffer Shares Snap of Her Modeling Bikini Kylie Jenner Wore on Vacation
Claudia Schiffer, Kylie Jenner. Gérard JULIEN / AFP; Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Claudia Schiffer — and Kylie Jenner — are ready for bikini season.

The 53-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 25, to share a throwback photo of her rocking a Chanel bikini. The two-piece featured a black triangle top finished with studded polka dots, and matching high-cut bottoms. While modeling the ensemble, Schiffer accessorized with a pearl belt, a black and white circle purse, dark sunglasses and platform heels.

When fans swiped to the next image in the carousel, it was a screenshot of Jenner, 26, slaying in the same bikini earlier this month. “Back in Paradise,” Jenner captioned the post at the time.

Schiffer originally modeled the bikini in 1994. For the photo shoot, she posed next to Helena Christensen, who donned a colorful version of the set. Her swimsuit featured one pink cup and one blue cup connected by a floral embellishment. She paired it with lime green bottoms, a yellow purse, two pairs of sunglasses and platform pink heels.

Most Sizzling and Stellar Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024

“Approaching bikini season… @kyliejenner has the right idea in vintage @chanelofficial ❤️,” Schiffer captioned the post. Christensen, 55, reflected on the campaign in the comments section, writing, “I remember that day as if it was 1995 👙❤️.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

More fans gushed over Schiffer’s “spectacular” twinning moment with Jenner, calling the women “Barbies.”

Schiffer was also seen wearing a version of the bikini in 1994 while strutting on Chanel’s runway as part of the label’s Spring-Summer ready-to-wear show. For the catwalk, she accessorized with floral hair pins, a bedazzled belt and a rainbow coat.

Tana Mongeau Olivia Culpo Hollywood’s Skimpiest Bikinis Of All Time!

When she’s not showing off her figure in bikinis, Schiffer never fails to stun in a gown. In January, she donned a yellow chainmail dress at the Argylle premiere in London. Her frock featured a V-neck, spaghetti straps, a checkered skirt and lace embellishments. She topped the look off with chrome heels and dainty jewelry.

Claudia Schiffer's Most Iconic Looks Are Transformed Into a Barbie

Claudia Schiffer
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner

