As pretty as a doll, literally. Barbie recreated two of Claudia Schiffer’s most iconic looks in honor of the supermodel turning 50 this year!

On Tuesday, October 20, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to show off her mini-me Barbie doll, wearing a blue gown inspired by the look she wore at the 1994 autumn/winter Versace show. “I think it’s amazing,” she says in the clip holding up the little figurine.

She gives a bit more details on the dress itself in the caption, writing, “Signature Versace corset bodice, floor-length semi-sheer A line skirt. I love it.”

According to the designer, Donatella Versace, the German native always reminded her of a Barbie. “When Claudia first stepped into the runaway, with her blonde, long hair and the angelic face, the whole world immediately saw her as the personification of Barbie,” Versace told Vogue. “Two strong women who do not need to be empowered by any.”

But it wasn’t just a Versace number that was created for Schiffer’s Barbie. Olivier Rousteing of Balmain was also enlisted to recreate a black form fitting number featuring faux cutouts that the model wore in the label’s spring 2016 campaign. “She’s the definition of a supermodel,” Rousteing said. “The Balmain campaign that she shot for me will forever remain one of my favorite memories.”

“I love both Versace and Balmain, and these two dresses made strong fashion statements when I first wore them,” Schiffer told Vogue.

As epic as these are, it’s not the first time Schiffer has been transformed into a Barbie. Back in 2017, she announced her first doll to celebrate her 30 years in the fashion industry. The outfit for this doll was inspired by a 1994 shoot with Vogue Italia wearing a gold Versace gown. The bleach blonde strands were crimped and pulled into a futuristic-looking half-up high pony.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)