Courteney Cox’s still got it! The actress gave herself a spunky makeover that was inspired by “Gen Z girls.”

In a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, the Friends alum, 58, is seen scrolling through Pinterest admiring the women of today’s generation. “Look at these Gen Z girls, so cute. I wanna do that,” Cox said as she looked through the social media inspiration.

Next, the Alabama native raced to her bathroom to try out the trend. She started with glam, creating a dramatic winged eye with soft eyeshadow. She then worked on her lip, lining her pout before adding a neutral gloss. Afterward, Cox styled her hair in sleek pigtails that included face-framing tendrils.

After her beat was complete, the Scream star put together an outfit. The look included a white cutout crop top that exposed her abs. She styled the piece with a zip-up hoodie and trendy low-rise jeans.

The visual ended with Cox showing off the ensemble as Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Unholy played in the background. “Am I slaying this right?” she captioned the social media post.

The Cougar Town alum’s comments section quickly filled up with praise. “Omg!!! Seriously how are you over 50??? You look amazing!!!!” one fan wrote. A second commented: “Did you forget you’re Courteney Cox? You’re already perfect.” A third added: “On a scale of 1-10, you are definitely 19!”

Over the past few weeks, Cox has been blessing fans with social media content. On February 5, the Shining Vale star and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, recreated an iconic scene from Dirty Dancing.

After watching the memorable dance lift between Jennifer Grey’s Baby and Patrick Swayze’s Johnny in the 1987 film, Cox asked her longtime boyfriend, 46: “Can we do it? The lift?” In response, McDaid said, “Sure.”

The clip then transitions to show Cox and McDaid in their backyard. With the help of Ed Sheeran, who introduced the lovebirds, Cox glided into the air and almost into the arms of her partner. Unfortunately, McDaid took a huge leap first and things went awry. The video ended with an ambulance siren. Cox, however, assured fans in the caption that everything was fine. “It’s ok we’re professionals.”

Cox and the Snow Patrol musician began dating in September 2013 and got engaged less than a year later in June 2014. The two called off their engagement in November 2014 but were back together by March 2015 — the stars have since seemed incredibly happy together, frequently gushing about each other in interviews and on social media.