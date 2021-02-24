Time crunch! Courteney Cox took to Instagram to show her 10.3 million followers how she completes a full face of makeup when she need to get glammed up — fast.

“Since I’m always late, I went to learn how to do my makeup in 5 minutes with 10 things and I’m gonna show you how,” Cox, 56, says in the IGTV.

To start her speedy routine, the Friends actress combines two steps into one by mixing a bit of KohGenDo concealer and foundation on to the back of her hand. To apply her sheered out formula, she reaches for her “incredible” Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Concealer Brush. “This [brush] is the key ingredient.”

The actress then swipes the product under her eyes. “I cover up any kind of red stuff. I put it around my mouth because, well, everything is wrong with everything,” she chuckles.

Once her tone is evened out, the Cougar Town star reaches for her Stila Convertible Color Cream Blush and e.l.f. Cosmetics Small Stipple Brush. “I put it on my cheeks, but I kind of put it everywhere because you can actually use it as a highlighter. I’ll put it on my nose, my chin,” she says in the tutorial.

The ultimate time saving hack however is Cox’s eyeliner technique. Using the Tom Ford Eye Kohl Intense in Metallic Mink, she draws a messy line close to her lashes. Along her lower lash line, she takes the NYX Professional Cosmetics Slim Eye Pencil.

“I’ll take this blending brush and just blend this [top eyeliner],” says Cox with Star Wars music playing in the background. “It can be kinda messy because you don’t want a hard line.”

In what’s possibly the most relatable moment ever, Cox reaches for her Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara and says, “I usually make a really weird face when I put on my mascara. But I’m filming myself so I’m going to try not to … I feel it coming on. It’s hard not to do it.”

Final step? Dab rice paper over any shiny areas. And there you have it!

After posting the video, Cox’s Hollywood friends were quick to jump into the comments. Debra Messing writes, “How come we always make a face when we do mascara!?!?” Octavia Spencer hypes up Cox by commenting, “❤️❤️ glowing.”

Queer Eye star Tan France also chimed in to shout out the interesting music choice. “It’s the Star Wars music for me!”