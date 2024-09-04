Prior to her death, Joan Rivers was the Fashion Police. The comedian wasn’t one to mince words — especially when it came to her hot takes on celebrity style.

Rivers died in September 2014 after experiencing complications during a minor throat surgery. It’s been 10 years since her passing, and if she were still alive today, Us Weekly is convinced she would have a lot to say about trends in the zeitgeist.

Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, seems to feel the same way. She told Us exclusively in May 2023 that Joan would “find a way” to give her unfiltered opinion no matter what. While Joan was known as a comedian and red carpet correspondent, she famously hosted E!’s Fashion Police from its premiere in 2010 until her 2014 death. Joan’s name is still synonymous with the term “fashion police” during red carpet season each year, proving she has a long-lasting legacy.

“It shows the impact she had on not just pop culture, but on fashion — and she never really got the credit for it,” Melissa told Us. “A number of stylists, including Law [Roach], who said to me, ‘I have a job and a career because of your mother.’ I don’t get to hear that a lot and that’s lovely.”

Related: Joan Rivers Remembered: Her Best, Funniest On-Camera Moments In tribute to Joan Rivers, who died on Thursday, Sept. 4 at age 81, take a look back at her life in stand-up comedy, TV, and on the red carpet over the past six decades -- watch Us Weekly's video

Keep scrolling to see which trends Us thinks Joan would talk about today:

1. The No Pants Trend

Celebrities have been forgoing pants for nearly a year, and Joan would have a lot to say about it. While some stars — and brands, for that matter — can definitely pull it off, others have missed the mark when it comes to having their undergarments exposed on the red carpet. Us can even envision Joan making a granny panty joke about it.

2. Travis Kelce’s Style

Kelce’s, ahem, eclectic style has made some headlines in recent years. What would Joan say? Melissa actually has an idea about what her mom might think.

“I think she would hate how Travis dresses,” Melissa told the Daily Mail this past May, noting that her late mother would have “point blank” told his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to “redress him.”

3. Low-Rise Jeans

Oh, Joan, how hilarious your musings on TikTok girlies bringing back the low-rise jean would be. Us is speculating that this trend would have been a big fat no for the comedian, who was very open about her Spanx usage.

4. Celebs Not Wearing Makeup

In the Instagram age, posting a no-makeup selfie is all the rage. However, on a red carpet, Us does not think that Joan would be down with that. Even Melissa admitted that her mother was a “very over-the-top glam” kind of person during a 2021 interview with Page Six, so it seems the no-makeup look wasn’t really her vibe.

Related: The Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024 Kylie Jenner, Tia Mowry and Rachel Zegler are just a handful of stars who look stunning with and without makeup. Jenner showed off her natural glow while soaking up the sun in a black bikini in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder gazed into the camera, showing off her freckles and light brown eyes. She pushed […]

5. Coastal Grandmother

While she is the OG coastal grandmother herself (the Joan Rivers for QVC animal-print blazers and patterned caftans say it all), Joan might not have been on board with young stars aging up with their outfits.

6. Tiny Accessories

Anything that didn’t have a purpose, Joan was out on. If she saw a tiny purse, Us thinks she’d say, “For what?!”

7. Persian Rug Pedicure

Benny Blanco had fans losing their minds in September over a pedicure that … looked like a Persian rug. Fact: Joan would have hated this.

8. Skims Photo Shoots

Fashion Police famously had the “Guess Me From Behind” game, in which Joan excelled. She probably would have appreciated Kim Kardashian’s hustle with all the celebrities she’s collecting for photo shoots, but the sexual jokes would be flying.

Related: Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian's Skims Shapewear Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line is quickly taking over social media as celebrities like Ashley Graham, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner take to the ‘gram to show their love for the shape-enhancing undergarments. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched Skims in September 2019 and the collection sold out in minutes. According to TMZ, […]

9. Brat Summer

Sorry, Charli XCX, but the famed comedian hated athleisure and would have needed people to dress up. The white ribbed tank and smudged makeup would not have done it for Joan.

10. Ozempic

Finally, a trend that Joan would have gotten on board with — and even Melissa thinks so.

“Oh, she would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread,” she told People in January. “Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome.”