Self-isolation chic? Dallas resident Elias Aragaw found the perfect solution to keeping both him and his followers entertained while sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations

On Monday, March 23, the content creator shared a 1-minute video on his Twitter feed (@TheFunkIsReal) modeling the outfits he intends on wearing while social distancing at home.

To accompany the video, he wrote, “Quarantine Showcase for my outfits I’ll be rocking at home for lockdown 2020.”

During the DIY fashion show, the 31-year-old took to the “runway” to model four pieces of loungewear, while self-narrating with hilarious banter.

Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

“Welcome to the quarantine runway show,” said Aragaw as the model version of himself walked across the room to show off his first look. “Look at him ready to spend days in the house with that beautiful traditional Ethiopian robe.”

Quarantine Showcase for my outfits I’ll be rocking at home for lockdown 2020 pic.twitter.com/eaby8kAU4J — BigFunkWhatDeKallHim (@TheFunkIsReal) March 23, 2020

During his runway walk, he pulled open his white robe to reveal what ‘fit he had on underneath. “Opening it up!” he said, as Aragaw showed off his first ensemble: a plain white T-shirt and basketball shorts.

The creative’s other three looks include a gray tank top and Adidas track pants combo, a hoodie paired with gray sweatpants, sneakers and medical gloves and a Dallas Cowboys-themed snuggie.

Aragaw posted the now-viral video a day after Judge Clay Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order for residents of Dallas Country on Sunday, March 22. The order is in effect until April 3, but that’s expected to be extended due to the enormity of the situation.

Since The Villagers Podcast co-founder shared the video on social media, it’s amassed over 60k views on Twitter and has been celebrated on cable TV networks as a positive dose of humor during such an unpredictable, scary time.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Aragaw isn’t the only one who’s created an at-home fashion show recently. On Thursday, March 26, Britney Spears decided to model some clothing for her 23.7 million Instagram followers, as well!

She captioned the video, “Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!!”

So if you’ve given up trying to master that new TikTok dance, it looks like you’ve uncovered your next-best option.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)