You’re never fully dressed without jewelry! Danielle Jonas sat down with Stylish on Friday, December 21, to celebrate her jewelry line, Moments, and talk about the best gifts she’s ever received from her husband of 9 years, Kevin Jonas.

“I love jewelry, but I love dainty stuff. I’m into very simple, pretty jewelry,” the mom of two shared. And when creating her own collection, she wanted it to be just that. “I was starting to look for jewelry with my kids’ birthstones in it and I was just not finding what I wanted,” she explained. “I felt like their birthstones didn’t really look good together and I was just like, ‘Well, maybe this is my opportunity to create something and figure out something nice to go together.'”

When it comes to her go-to accessories, the 32-year-old has a couple of must-haves. “I always have a cross on and then I love switching up my bracelets,” she said. Besides looking for inspiration in pieces she wanted for herself, she asked her husband for input on the line too. “I always ask Kevin questions about fashion because he’s always been great with that stuff.”

And he certainly has an eye for picking out great jewels for her. “The best gift that he ever got me was a tennis bracelet. There was a lot behind the thought of it and it was my first tennis bracelet and I was really, really excited about it,” she gushed. “That was one of my favorite things and, of course, my engagement ring will always be my favorite,” she added.

As for what she wants this Christmas? “I feel like I want to just enjoy and maybe have a massage,” she exclaimed.

