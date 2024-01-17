Deion Sanders’ sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are trying their hand at modeling.

Shilo, 23, and Shedeur, 21, both made surprise runway appearances on the Louis Vuitton catwalk during Paris Fashion Week.

The Colorado Buffaloes football stars made their runway debuts in similar camouflage outfits. Shilo, for his part, wore a green and orange camouflage puffer coat, a matching flannel shirt, brown trousers and a light brown leather duffel bag.

Shedeur mirrored his brother’s look in a green long sleeve shirt, orange vest, matching camouflage trousers and a crossbody bag.

The fashion show, which showcased Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall/winter 2024 collection, was Pharrell Williams’ third show since he was named men’s creative director of the brand.

The collection’s theme is centered on Americana. In addition to camouflage, models sported cowboy hats, lassos and blankets made in partnership with Native American artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations. Celebrity guests included Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Lil Yachty, and Karlie Kloss.

In the midst of the chaos of the event, the two brothers got the chance to catch up with the designer.

“We want to be multidimensional. We don’t want to be just football,” Shilo was overheard telling Williams, 50, in a Youtube video uploaded by Well Off Media.

“You already are. It’s just that society makes you think that you are not,” Williams replied. “If I were you, I would change that language. I am multi-dimensional.”

Shilo and Shedeur’s father Deion played 14 seasons in the NFL and nine seasons in Major League Baseball before turning to coaching.

He currently serves as the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he coaches sons Shilo and Shedeur.

Deion shares Shilo and Shedeur with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. They also have a daughter, Shelmoni Sanders, 20.

Additionally, Deion is father to daughter Deiondra Sanders, 31, and Deion Sanders Jr., 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers.