Obsessed! Demi Lovato has a killer new hair style that’s equal parts edgy and chic — and we got the inside scoop!

On Wednesday, November 18, the 28-year-old songstress debuted a partial shaved blonde pixie cut, courtesy of Amber Bolt. And no surprise, the inspiration was new beginnings.

“Demi’s new look is inspired by her own personal growth. We’re moving into a new decade / era and so is her hair,” the hair pro tells Us exclusively. “Her hair is a direct reflection of who she is.”

No kidding! After wearing her hair super long for so long, it’s quite exciting to see the “Skyscraper” singer embrace some rocker vibes with something so cool and empowering.

Bolt, who both colored and cut the former Disney Channel stars’ hair, had one key product that she depended on: Pureology’s Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo. “It helps me see visually what toner I need to use as well as lay a foundation for the toner to sit on,” she explains. “Anytime you go blonde your toner fades out. This is a perfect accompaniment to any blonde whether edgy or natural.”

To ensure that hair feels and appears healthy with the new bleached hue, Bolt finishes with the Color Fanatic Color Sealer combined with the Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Deep Conditioning Mask. While the sealer is for professional use only, you can pick up the mask for $38 at ulta.com.

“I always say changing your hair drastically allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought,” Bolt continues. “You get to reflect the new version of you and grow into something greater.”

Well we cannot wait to see what this new version of Lovato will bring Us. But so far, so good!

