An absolute standout! Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause attended the 2020 People’s Choice Awards sporting a shocking new ‘do courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake.

On Sunday, November 15, the 39-year-old hit the red carpet rocking a Rita Vinieris dress and curtain bangs that were anything but boring.

“For tonight‘s glam we wanted to go with something that was sultry and sexy but still cool and modern,” the pro tells Us. “Quarantine has made everyone want to change up their hairstyle or cut bangs.” But instead of committing to a new set of fringe, Stause and Leake opted for a clip-in set. “It really allows me to customize her hairstyle with no commitment,” he explained.

But the bangs weren’t the only place Leake used clip-in pieces. He also added faux locks from Hidden Crown to the back of her head to give it an added oomph. “Tonight we added lots of piecey layers and a custom fringe to give her long hair the vibe of a modern shag.”

To create the stunning style, Leake started by drying the hair and smoothing it out using the Boujee Beauty Blow Dryer and Color Wow Dreamcoat. Next, he set the crown with Basic B Beauty Velcro Rollers before adding in the Hidden Crown extensions.

He used Boujee Beauty big a$$ Barrel Curling Iron to refine the hairline, adding Unite Expanda Dust to the crown of the head. Next, it was time to place in the custom clip-in bangs, using Basic B Beauty No Crease Clips to set the desired curtain style. To finish it off, he applied Color Wow One Minute Transformation to give it the lived-in, piecey texture.

This isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last time, the reality star and Leake work together. “Not only does she have amazing hair, but we have done tons of carpets and events together,” he says. “So she really trusts me and lets me bring my ideas to our glam sessions and together we decide on the final look!”

