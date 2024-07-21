Demi Moore spent some fun in the sun with her family to celebrate daughter Scout LaRue Willis’ 33rd birthday.

“River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday,” Scout’s sister Rumer Willis wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 20, alongside a carousel of photos documenting the family’s day by the river, which included a snap of Moore, 61, with her granddaughter Louetta, 15 months.

In the photo, Moore showed off her figure in a white bikini, accessorizing with a Gap baseball hat and Birkenstocks. Louetta held onto her grandmother’s hands and smiled in a bright pink bathing suit, white sandals and a black-and-white patterned hat.

Rumer, 35, welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with partner Derek Thomas. “No place I would rather be than by your side,” she concluded her caption. “My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo.”

Moore shares daughters Rumer, Scout and 30-year-old Tallulah Willis, who was also present at the outdoor celebration, with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Last month, Moore teamed up with Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, to wish the Die Hard star a happy Father’s Day via Instagram, praising him as their “favorite girl dad.” (Bruce has five daughters overall, sharing two daughters — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10 — with Emma, 45.)

In an interview with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in May, Rumer described Bruce as “a girl dad, through and through,” going on to praise both her mom and dad as they embraced their roles as grandparents.

“Honestly, seeing them with [Louetta], it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best,” she said at the time. “They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her.”

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after it was revealed he had struggled with aphasia, though the family confirmed in February the following year that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects a person’s speech and motor skills. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that Bruce’s diagnosis wound up bringing the family closer together.

“They’re all there all the time,” the source said. “Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.”

Another source added, “Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”