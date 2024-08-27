Demi Moore opened up about her famous bikini scene in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Moore, 61, remembered hearing “a lot of conversation” following her swimsuit scene in the 2003 movie, while chatting with Michelle Yeoh for Interview magazine in a conversation published on Tuesday, August 27.

Moore complimented Yeoh, 62, on her 2023 Oscar win for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which Yeoh declared, “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Mooretold Yeoh, “I think the thing, and you represented this so beautifully when you accepted your [Academy] award, is the idea of remembering that we can define where we want it to go and who we are.”

Related: Demi Moore’s Bikini Body Through the Years Demi Moore has proved time and time again that age is just a number when it comes to rocking a bikini. “I personally do tend to love a very simple triangle bikini,” Moore told Vogue in July 2022 while discussing her collab with swimwear label Andie. While Moore has bared skin through the years, she […]

She continued, adding that in her new body horror film, The Substance, she is “representing a past ideal and not what my present is.”

Moore explained that she related to that part of the script, elaborating, “What’s interesting is I felt it more when I hit my 40s. I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked.”

Full Throttle was perceived as Moore’s comeback after she kept a low profile following the 1997 release of G.I. Jane. Moore, who shares three children with ex-husband Bruce Willis, shared she felt as if there wasn’t a “place” for her anymore. “It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” she said.

Yeoh agreed with Moore. “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore.” She continued, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old or 60-year-old be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

While Moore played the villainous Madison Lee in the movie, alongside Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and more, she rocked a black bikini featuring a sheer crochet design. The icon still stuns in a bikini, but more recently, she hit the shore with granddaughter Louetta while wearing a white two-piece.