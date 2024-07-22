Demi Moore has proved time and time again that age is just a number when it comes to rocking a bikini.

“I personally do tend to love a very simple triangle bikini,” Moore told Vogue in July 2022 while discussing her collab with swimwear label Andie. While Moore has bared skin through the years, she explained that she wanted more coverage when it came to her own swim line.

“There was something for me about exploring the idea of what is sexy and sweet and empowering that doesn’t necessarily show everything, that is a great fit, that feels comfortable,” she told Vogue.

Moore revealed that her daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis — keep her up to date on trends.

“They keep me aware of what’s appealing to a different generation,” she said. “We do share [swimwear], but you know, they don’t cover the butt!”

