Demi Moore is living her best life on vacation in Greece.

The 60-year-old actress looked ageless in a plunging sage green bikini while soaking up the sun on a yacht on Friday, August 11. Moore was carefree and effortless in the sexy set, which showed off her toned physique. She paired the swimsuit with aviator sunglasses and a pendant necklace.

Moore wore her long brunette tresses in a messy but chic bun as she took a dip in the clear blue water. She looked as happy as ever swimming with a pink noodle, splashing around in the ocean. After spending time in the water, Moore hopped out, dried off and lounged on the boat in a white robe.

Moore has spent most of the summer basking in the warm weather.

For the 4th of July, she got some vitamin D on the grounds of her sprawling Idaho home. For the holiday, Moore rocked a blue patterned bikini and sprawled out on a plush mat.

Moore later ditched the grass to jump around on a large inflatable bed while floating in a pond on her property. “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” she captioned the social media post, reminding her followers to protect themselves against harmful UV rays.

Moore opened up about her love of bikinis to Vogue in July 2022 while promoting her collab with swimwear label Andie.

“I personally do tend to love a very simple triangle bikini,” she told the outlet. While she doesn’t shy away from showing skin, Moore explained that there’s power in not showing “everything” — especially when it came to her Andie line. The capsule comprised of flattering one-piece that came in different cuts, which took inspiration from swimwear from the ‘70s, ’50s and ‘30s.

“There was something for me about exploring the idea of what is sexy and sweet and empowering that doesn’t necessarily show everything, that is a great fit, that feels comfortable,” she told Vogue.

When she’s not showing off her bikini body, Moore has been known to rock a fierce outfit.

In June, she attended the Dior show during men’s Paris Fashion Week, wearing a textured suit that consisted of an oversized ivory blazer and coordinating high-waisted trousers.

For the presentation, Moore was styled by Brad Goreski, who gushed over his client’s look via Instagram on June 23. “Demi in Dior Men wearing a custom look from the spring 2024 collection by @MrKimJones,” he wrote, tagging the fashion house’s creative director.