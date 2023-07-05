Demi Moore spent the 4th of July basking in the sun.

The 60-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share moments from her holiday festivities. In a carousel that included a photo and a video, Moore could be seen lounging in a blue patterned bikini on the grounds of her sprawling Idaho home. She cuddled up to her adorable dog, Pilaf, in one snap and relaxed on a plush mat in another.

Moore later ditched the grass to jump around on a large inflatable bed while floating in a pond on her property. “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” the Ghost actress captioned the social media post, reminding her followers to protect themselves against harmful UV rays.

Fans praised Moore in the comments section, with one writing, “You are a force of nature!” as a second gushed, “Demi, you look gorgeous!”

Moore’s day outside comes after she attended men’s Paris Fashion Week last month — with Pilaf by her side, of course. During the week-long event, the Disclosure star attended the Dior show, wearing a textured suit that consisted of an oversized ivory blazer and coordinating high-waisted trousers.

For the presentation, Moore was styled by Brad Goreski, who gushed over his client’s look via Instagram on June 23. “Demi in Dior Men wearing a custom look from the spring 2024 collection by @MrKimJones,” he wrote, tagging the fashion house’s creative director.

Goreski then went on to share Pilaf’s outfit details. “Pilaf is wearing a custom bow from the same collection,” he added.

The famous pooch previously accompanied Moore when she attended the Royal Ascot in the U.K. “Pilaf and friends take Royal Ascot,” Moore captioned a slideshow of photos shared on June 22. “Congrats to Lady Bamford on Random Harvest and thank you for a glorious day at the races.”

For the special day, Moore looked dainty in a baby blue pleated dress paired with a wide-brimmed hat and a white top handle bag by Fendi.

Pilaf also tagged along when Moore attended Max Mara’s midsummer dinner party in Stockholm on June 11. The G.I. Jane actress looked timeless in a cream ensemble, carrying her furry companion — who joined the world in November 2020 — in a cloth swing.

“Touched down in Stockholm for @MaxMara’s midsummer night dinner party. Thanks for having me!” Moore wrote alongside an Instagram post that showed her at the event.